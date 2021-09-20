MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of 14 branches in 11 Michigan counties.
The acquisition of the branches and associated deposits and loans from TCF National Bank, now Huntington National Bank, adds mass and scale to Horizon’s Midland market and extends its footprint into attractive markets in the northern and central regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said.
