VALPARAISO — The Center of Workforce Innovations and the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board are launching a SummerWorks program, featuring two free training programs for young adults ages 16-24. One program is the TechWorks summer experience, featuring a virtual training platform with in-person components. Participants will gain an IT Fundamentals Certification and Level One Customer Service Badge. The program includes a paid work experience with a local employer and paying up to $15 per hour.
