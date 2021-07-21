The Indiana State Police have submitted a photo in the American Association of State Troopers’ annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, a friendly competition between state agencies to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement. “Nothing says Indiana better than a rustic barn in a country setting, with a basketball hoop and a fabulous looking Indiana State Police Cruiser,” a statement from ISP said. To cast your vote, you can access the link through SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021 or by going to www.statetroopers.org/ and select Indiana from the drop-down menu. The winner will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar. Voting ends Aug. 3 at noon.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Primary Health Care Association has received a $300,000 two-year grant from the UnitedHealthcare Foundation to support food access and nutrition in Indiana through June 2023. UnitedHealthcare is donating $12.3 million through Empowering Health grants to community-based organizations across 21 states to focus on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health for those in underserved communities.
