Bilingual photo

Employees and community leaders last week celebrated the opening of Horizon Bank’s second bilingual branch at 301 Boyd Blvd. in La Porte.

 Photo provided / Horizon Bank

La PORTE — Horizon Bank has opened its second full-service Spanish banking center, this one in La Porte.

Several community dignitaries helped commemorate the occasion last week at 301 Boyd Blvd.

