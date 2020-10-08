MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana State Prison Accreditation Manager Rhonda Brennan recently earned re-certification as a Certified Corrections Supervisor by the American Correctional Association. Prior to re-certification, she was required to complete a minimum of 60 continuing education contact hours in a variety of learning experiences that involve upgrading skills and knowledge by attending training/education courses, conferences, study groups, or similar activities.
