Chesterton Feed & Garden Center owner Chuck Roth Jr., donated $500 to what he calls a “jewel” of the community. “The Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary is a great success story for our community,” he said. “Remember when it was a legal, local dumping site for local citizens? Through the foresight of the Porter County Parks to purchase the land, a man with a dream, Richard Maxey, and a relentless staff that never quit, the dream and hundreds of volunteers blood, sweat and tears brought what is now the Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary to life and will be enjoyed for generations to come.” From left are Maxey. project manager of WMBS; volunteer Terry Hoover, Roth, and volunteer Tom Kelly.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and PNC Bank will host the annual Inspiring Women Virtual Luncheon, “Leading Through Change,” on Friday, Oct. 30, from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Panelists will include MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Brenda Temple of Blue Chip Casino, Jill Nygren of Franciscan Health Michigan City, and Kris Pate of the United Way of La Porte County.
