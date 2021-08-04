VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University will transform its foundational mathematics curriculum through a three-year grant totaling nearly $300,000 from the National Science Foundation as part of the Improving Undergraduate STEM Education program. Valpo will develop an interdisciplinary, corequisite model, some of which will be unique to any university. The approach will allow students to take math courses at the same time as more than 30 other courses that used to have math as a prerequisite.
