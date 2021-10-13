The new Bewitching Box is a Halloween starter kit complete with full seasonal offerings from Red Vines and Sour Punch, with the bonus of a box of popcorn, selection of Cow Tales and a Fandango movie pass.
Just in time for Halloween, American Licorice is introducing a variety of new candies with a seasonal theme, including Candy Corn and Ghoulish Grape flavored Red Vines Twists.
Photos provided / American Licorice
Sour Punch fans can also check out several new flavors, including Spooky Straws, Mummy Mix and Bats and Pumpkins.
The new Bewitching Box is a Halloween starter kit complete with full seasonal offerings from Red Vines and Sour Punch, with the bonus of a box of popcorn, selection of Cow Tales and a Fandango movie pass.
La PORTE — American Licorice is helping candy lovers kick off their spooky celebrations with a newly-launched seasonal lineup from Sour Punch and Red Vines.
From the Sour Punch family, fans can enjoy all-new Sour Punch Twists, Spooky Straws, Mummy Mix and Bats and Pumpkins. Offering the classic mouth-puckering taste of Sour Punch, flavors include Bone-Chilling Berry, Oozing Orange, Spooky Strawberry, Mortal Melon and Mummy Melon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.