La PORTE — American Licorice is helping candy lovers kick off their spooky celebrations with a newly-launched seasonal lineup from Sour Punch and Red Vines.

From the Sour Punch family, fans can enjoy all-new Sour Punch Twists, Spooky Straws, Mummy Mix and Bats and Pumpkins. Offering the classic mouth-puckering taste of Sour Punch, flavors include Bone-Chilling Berry, Oozing Orange, Spooky Strawberry, Mortal Melon and Mummy Melon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.