La PORTE — International Cultural Exchange Services, a group promoting cultural exchange and community building, has announced the placement of of Rhaendi Sims as its new local coordinator for Northwest Indiana.
“I’ve lived in Northwest Indiana my whole life,” Sims said in a statement. “We have three children of our own and our family has just chosen our very first exchange student and we couldn’t be more excited to host. We love playing games, church activities, crafting, bowling and doing things as a family.
