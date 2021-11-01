MICHIGAN CITY — CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm, has announced that senior accountant Allison Raymond was appointed treasurer for the United Way of La Porte County and to a two-year term on the Indiana CPA Society’s Young Pros Leadership Academy.
On her involvement with United Way, Raymond said, “Over the last few years of serving with the United Way of La Porte County in different capacities, I’m excited to see where this new role takes me.
