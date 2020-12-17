As a credit union, part of the Members Advantage Credit Union mission is to support the local community, according to president Frank Beachnau. “As a non-profit, it’s our responsibility and honor to give back to the community we serve. There’s no better time than during the holidays to do what we can to support worthy organizations that are making a positive impact in people’s lives right here in Michigan City.” Beachnau, left, recently presented a donation of $2,000 to Major Dale Simmons to help the Michigan City Salvation Army feed local families, provide housing, combat addiction, equip families, and more. Mecu, with offices in Michigan City and Portage, is open to anyone who lives or works in La Porte, Porter or Lake counties.
MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Physician Network OB/GYN Dr. Stephanos Rizos is now accepting new patients at the Franciscan Medical Pavilion at Franciscan Health Michigan City, after moving his practice from Crown Point. Rizos is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and did his residency at Blodgett Memorial Medical Center St. Mary Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
