Bessie Leonard and Joshua Lyerla have been promoted to Correctional Caseworkers at the Indiana State Prison. Leonard started with the Indiana Department of Correction in May 1998 as a Correctional Officer. She has held numerous positions including chairman of the Disciplinary Hearing Board, Law Library Supervisor and is currently a member of the Regional Honor Guard Team. Lyeral began his career with IDOC in October 2015 as a Correctional Officer at the Correctional Industrial Facility and was promoted to Correctional Sergeant before his transfer. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, and has been a member of the IDOC Hazmat team and a Field Training Manager. He transferred to ISP in August. Warden Ron Neal said both will be great additions to the Re-Entry Division. “Their custody experience will be a great asset in their new position. I look forward to working with each of them.” From left are Dawn Buss, deputy warden Re-Entry; Leonard, Lyerla and Neal.
CHESTERTON — Due to continued COVID-19 impacts in the South Shore Line service area, the SSL will continue to offer free westbound rides through Dec. 31. The free rides apply to all stations, and passengers can simply board applicable weekend westbound trains with no ticket. Passengers will be responsible for paying fares on weekday trips and weekend eastbound trips. Free rides on all westbound trains will continue through Oct. 31.
