GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As an increasing number of colleges and universities set COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the fall semester, Meijer will provide college students a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer pharmacy. The incentive program will run through Sept. 30. To take advantage, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.
