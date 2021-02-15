A grant from the Legacy Foundation has helped Lakeshore Public Media complete a nearly $500,000 infrastructure upgrade in the wake of a storm which knocked out its transmitter in 2018. From left are Carolyn Saxton, Legacy Foundation president; James Muhammad, Lakeshore president and CEO; and Kelly Anoe, Legacy vice president.
MERRILLVILLE — With final funds provided by the Legacy Foundation, Lakeshore Public Media has completed the final phase of its critical system infrastructure upgrades.
In late 2020, the public broadcaster began work to implement the final step of its two-stage plan to install electrical systems and equipment upgrades that would provide uninterrupted power in the event of an outage, according to James Muhammad, president and CEO.
