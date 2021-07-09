AVON, Indiana — Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has announced the 40 recipients of its $1,000 scholarship program, including one from La Porte County. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college and be involved in agriculture in their community. Applicants were selected based on academic performance, extra-curricular involvement, and an essay explaining their passion for agriculture. Among the winners was Jordan Hull of La Porte High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.