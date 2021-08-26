Representatives of Tonn and Blank Construction and Franciscan Beacon Hospital gathered at Avalon Manor in Merrillville on Aug. 19 to receive the Project of the Year award at the annual award ceremony for the Construction Advancement Foundation and Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable.
Franciscan Health and Beacon Health System officials, joined by La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, cut the ceremonial ribbon outside the new $21.6 million Franciscan Beacon Hospital on June 14, 2020.
La PORTE — When Franciscan Health and Beacon Health System collaborated on a new hospital in La Porte, Tonn and Blank Construction had the challenge of renovating and adding to the existing Beacon Medical Group facility.
That work was recognized with the Project of the Year award at the annual award ceremony by Construction Advancement Foundation and the Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable. The Aug. 19 banquet in Merrillville honored outstanding achievements in construction and safety over the past year.
