The Geisen and Pruzin families have been providing funeral services across Northwest Indiana for 154 and 90 years, respectively, and will now be working together. From left are TJ PRuzin, Tom Pruzin, Kim Geisen, Larry Geisen and Anthony Geisen.
MICHIGAN CITY — Geisen Funeral Homes, owners of Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services in Michigan City, is expanding its service offerings by acquiring Pruzin Funeral Homes, including three locations in Northwest Indiana.
Owners Larry and Kim Geisen and their son, funeral director Anthony Geisen, represent the fifth and sixth generations of their family to serve in Northwest Indiana.
