Officials from Ivy Tech’s Valparaiso Campus and KLLM Transport have announced a partnership to address the nationwide trucker shortage. From left are Ivy Tech Chancellor Aco Sikoski; Aaron Baute, VP Workforce Alignment; Dejan (Dan) Ristevski, Dean, Business, Logistics & Supply Chain; Jermara Hughes, Coaching and Employer Connections talent connection manager; Kathy Kostecka, CCEC program manager; Patti Shields, CCEC executive director; Scott Austin, CCEC talent connection manager; Kavin James, KLLM Academy director; Nathan Hess, CCEC employer consultant; and Kirk Blankenship, KLLM VP of driver resources.
VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech and KLLM Transport Services have announced a partnership to address the need for trained CDL drivers, which will include free tuition and expenses for graduates who agree to work for KLLM upon completion.
The American Trucking Association estimates that 60,000 truck drivers are needed nationwide to end the current truck driver shortage.
