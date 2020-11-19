INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. The last day to file claims is Dec. 16. The breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. Hill sued Equifax following the data breach and secured a settlement, which agreed to pay the state $19.5 million.
