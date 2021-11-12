Pop-up holiday market in Walkerton

WALKERTON — A pop up holiday market will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday, beginning Nov. 13 and 14, and running through Dec. 18 and 19 in downtown Walkerton. The markets will run from noon-5 p.m. each day.

