 MICHIGAN CITY – Twenty-one students in the Automotive Technology program at the A.K. Smith Career Center are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year with a combined total of 64 certifications through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.  

Steve Barnes, instructor for the Automotive Technology program, said this sets a new record for his students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.