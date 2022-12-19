Steve Barnes, right, Automotive Technology instructor with the La Porte County Career and Technical Education Program, looks under the hood of a car with student Colton Sellers, who attends Westville High School.
Brandon Bubalo, left, a student at La Porte High School, and Chris Lichkay of New Prairie High School collaborate on a project during an Automotive Technology class. They were among students who received a record number of certifications in the first semester.
Photos provided / MCAS
Adam Magill, a student at La Porte High School, works on a car during class at A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY – Twenty-one students in the Automotive Technology program at the A.K. Smith Career Center are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year with a combined total of 64 certifications through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
Steve Barnes, instructor for the Automotive Technology program, said this sets a new record for his students.
