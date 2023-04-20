Angus exhibitors led 148 entries in the 2023 Western National Angus Futurity Super Point Roll of Victory Show on April 8 in Reno, Nevada. Matt Copeland of Amistad, New Mexico, evaluated the entries before naming champions. The Reserve Senior Heifer Calf Champion – EXAR Frontier Gal 5531 – was shown by Austin Nowatzke of Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company has added Chad Houston to its team as a senior trust officer. He has seven years of experience in the financial service industry to the team. His work in the financial services industry included mortgage compliance, trust and wealth management, and legal and corporate governance.
