SOUTH BEND — 1st Source Bank has been recognized by the Business Development Corporation as the top lender of SBA 504 loans for 2020 and 2021. In both years, 1st Source had the highest number of SBA 504 loan approvals, as well as the highest dollar amount in approvals. The honor as top SBA 504 lender by the BDC is the latest recognition for 1st Source Bank for small business lending; the Bank has also received the Community Lender “Gold Level Award” by the Indiana District of the SBA nine years in a row.
