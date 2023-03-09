INOVA Federal Credit Union, based in Elkhart with a branch in Michigan City, has contributed $8,250 to the World Council of Credit Unions’ Global Good initiative. The funds were raised through INOVA’s Global Good Visa credit card program. When members use their Visa, INOVA donates a portion of the income to WOCCU to help fund expansion of affordable financial services and financial education programs around the globe. This donation has grown for the third year in a row. “INOVA’s Global Good Visa Card was launched in 2020 as a way for members to support vital programs and initiatives for those who might otherwise not have access to more sophisticated financial services,” said Dallas Bergl, resident and CEO of INOVA. “By simply using their card our members are helping communities around the world and we are grateful for their support.” From left are Elissa McCarter (board president and CEO of World Foundation for Credit Unions; Mike Reuter, executive director, WFCU; and Bergl.
SOUTH BEND — OrthoAlliance, one of the country’s leading orthopaedic management services organizations, has announced a partnership with South Bend Orthopaedics, which includes the La Porte office. The partnership will enhance SBO’s approach to delivering specialized bone, joint and muscle care to more patients. “Our entire team is excited to join OrthoAlliance, which has quickly grown into the Midwest’s most prominent orthopaedic network,” said Dr. A.J. Mencias, SBO physician president.
