HealthLinc offers new COVID booster
MICHIGAN CITY – The CDC recommends the COVID-19 Bivalent booster for people 12 and older at least two months after a primary or booster vaccination to better protect them from the virus. The updated booster adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition.
HealthLinc locations throughout northern Indiana, including Michigan City and La Porte, have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Bivalent booster. Individuals do not need to be HealthLinc patients to receive the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 888-580-1060.
Walmart to upgrade stores, including LP
La PORTE – Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the one at 333 Boyd Blvd. in La Porte. The store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options, a statement from Walmart said. When complete, many remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express delivery (under two hours); and make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers.
“Nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders,” said Jarred Crabtree, regional general manager, West Indiana. “These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it."
Co-Alliance moves to new headquarters
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance has moved its corporate headquarters from Avon to a larger site in Indianapolis. The new facility will better accommodate Co-Alliance’s growing team and is more centrally located at 770 N. High School Rd., about 10 miles east of its previous headquarters.
A grand open house event took place Sept. 9, when President and CEO Kevin Still spoke of the strength of agriculture. “This move signifies more than a change in location. It is a symbol of growth of our farmer-owned cooperative, the strength of agriculture in Indiana and the evolution of how we will do business to fit a changing industry. This location will offer better access to technology, proximity to the center of our footprint and the ability to better serve our more than 11,000 owner-members.”
