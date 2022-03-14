Northwest Health-La Porte honored two caregivers this month. Roxann Fedel, R.N., received the DAISY award for exceptional nursing, and Lucas Milland is the recipient of the PETALS award for exceptional support professionals. Fredel, a nurse on the Intermediate Care Unit, was nominated for her expertise and comforting demeanor. According to Franciscan Health, patients appreciate her ability to reduce anxiety by taking the time to explain complex procedures in a way they can understand. The DAISY Award was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses provide patients and families. Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients and hospital visitors. Milland, a nurse assistant on the Intermediate Care Unit, received the PETALS award for his kind, compassionate patient care and willingness to assist a team member in need. The PETALS award was established to recognize non-nursing professionals for exceptional skills and support. From left are Keith Nichols, hospital CEO; Anetra Jones, CNO; Fredel and Milland.
NEW CARLISLE — Gordon Millar and his Red Hen Turf Farm in New Carlisle were honored as a Red Gold Master Grower at the 31st annual Grower’s Banquet. Millar received his first Master Grower Award and was presented a plaque. The award is given each year to recipients who have “delivered quality production while exhibiting industry leadership and professionalism,” according to Red Gold.
