KV REMC grant to Meals on Wheels
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley REMC Operation Round Up recently presented a $10,000 grant to VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County to help continue their mission to provide nutritious home delivered meals and wellness checks to those in need. “Our main goal at the VNA Hospice is to help people remain independent, be in charge of their own decisions, and do all of this with dignity and grace,” said Bob Franko, CEO.
Last year, nearly 500 seniors received a hot lunch and optional light supper, all geared toward their health and dietary needs. VNA Meals on Wheels strives to keep the cost of meals as low as possible and provides meals regardless of the client’s financial situation, thanks to generous community support, Franko said.
Free Business and Economic Outlook
VALPARAISO—– On Nov. 4, a panel of regional business and economic experts will present their forecast for 2023 at the NWIBRT Business & Economic Outlook, a free event hosted by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation. The event will take place at Ivy Tech Community College at 3100 Ivy Tech Dr. in Valparaiso.
Presenters will include: Steve Skalka of Harbour Trust Investment Management Company, Heather Ennis of the4 Northwest Indiana Forum, Sherri Ziller of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, John Sobotnik of NIPSCO, Andrew Campbell of NIPSCO, Patrick Bloom of Cleveland-Cliffs, Tony Sindone of PNW and Micah Pollak of IU Northwest. Attendees must register in advance at nwibrt.org/business-economic -outlook-2022/.
Seeking volunteer tax preparers
VALPARAISO — United Way of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers to help residents file 2022 federal and state income tax forms during the 2023 tax season. Operated under the guidance of the IRS, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides services to residents with an adjusted gross income of $58,000 or less.
United Way is looking for volunteers to serve as greeters to help screen taxpayers to determine assistance needed; tax preparers to use electronic filing software; and reviewers who verify returns before filing. No tax preparation experience required. Free training is provided, and hours are flexible. Continuing education credits are available. Volunteers can learn more at an Oct. 27, open house at 951 Eastport Centre Dr. in Valparaiso. To register, contact George Kuebler at george@ unitedwaynwi.org or 219-464-3585, ext. 128.
