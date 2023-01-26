MICHIGAN CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s plan to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Michigan City has received a major boost from a local business.

The 1st Source Foundation, created to enhance and strengthen the social, economic and cultural fabric of the communities served by 1st Source Bank, has awarded a $100,000 grant to support the BGCLC’s Great Futures Capital Campaign.

