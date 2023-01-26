A member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s Springfield Club shares his dream as part of a year-end, organization-wide initiative. The organization’s dream of new facility in Michigan City got a boost with a $100,000 donation from the 1st Source Foundation.
Westville Club members work together to complete a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) challenge. The BGCLC now has eight clubs operating across the county, and hopes to keep expanding to serve more children.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
A Club member learns to solve a Rubik’s Cube while attending a special event at the Charles R. Westcott Club in Michigan City. The organization’s long-term goal is to triple the number of children it serves to 1,500.
A Lincoln Club member designs and builds a structure using spaghetti and marshmallows. Lincoln is one of three La Porte schools to open or preparing to open in recent months.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s plan to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Michigan City has received a major boost from a local business.
The 1st Source Foundation, created to enhance and strengthen the social, economic and cultural fabric of the communities served by 1st Source Bank, has awarded a $100,000 grant to support the BGCLC’s Great Futures Capital Campaign.
