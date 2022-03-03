Centier Bank recently donated more than $60,000 to area United Way chapters from its annual Workforce Campaign. From left are Marek Wojtala, United Way of NWI; Kris Taylor, United Way of NWI; Kasie Tenbarge, United Way of NWI; Ashley Stephan, Centier Bank; Dawn Thostesen, United Way of NWI; Tim Warner, Centier Bank; Mike Schrage, Centier Bank; and Anthony Contrucci.
MERRILLVILLE — Centier Bank recently presented a gift totaling $60,113 to nine United Way agencies across Indiana, including La Porte County, as part of its annual United Way Workplace Campaign.
Centier associate contributions and a corporate gift made this year’s total the highest so far, Centier said in a release. According to Centier, more than 600,000 individuals throughout the state will benefit from the funds through more than 100 local United Way programs.
