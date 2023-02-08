HAMMOND – NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation have announced their support for the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond through a contribution of $100,000 to further its mission and help it continue to reach students through STEM education each year, according to a statement from the utility.
Challenger Center and its global network of Challenger Learning Centers use space-themed simulated learning and role-playing strategies to help students bring their classroom studies to life and cultivate skills needed for future success, such as problem solving, critical thinking, communication and teamwork.
