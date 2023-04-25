La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Jared Coller as education manager. He will begin the newly created position effective June 5.
Coller is the band director of Rensselaer Middle and High Schools as well as a percussion section member of the LCSO. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University and is an endorsing artist with Artifact Percussion and Soultone Cymbals.
