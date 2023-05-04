Surf Internet team members were joined by the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, Mayor Tom Dermody, elected officials, and guests to celebrate the company’s launch of multi-gig fiber internet service in La Porte on Wednesday.
LA PORTE — Surf Internet has deployed multi-gig fiber-optic internet services in the City of La Porte, making it the providers first multi-gig city in Indiana and something the mayor calls a necessity and not a luxury.
Surf celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its La Porte call center on Wednesday. In attendance were Mayor Tom Dermody, representatives of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), elected officials, community partners, and Surf team members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.