Visitors to the 2022 Drive Clean Indiana annual Conference & Expo got to learn about and look at the latest innovations in sustainable transportation and alternative-fuel vehicles. The 2023 event will be Aug. 23 at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — Companies and organizations involved in sustainable transportation and alternative fuel vehicles will be showing and discussing the latest developments in the field this summer in Michigan City.
Drive Clean Indiana will host its annual Conference & Expo on Aug. 23 at the Blue Chip Hotel Casino and Spa’s Stardust Event Center in Michigan City.
