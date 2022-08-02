Class 8 electric semis from Peterbilt and Nikola and electric yard tractor manufacturer MAFI were shown off Tuesday at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. The trucks, along with new equipment, including a forklift and variety of heavy-duty electric-powered trucks, will be made available to interested port tenants and trucking companies.
PORTAGE — The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Tuesday launched a new electric vehicle demonstration program. Heavy-duty trucks, yard jockeys and forklifts are now available to port operators, businesses and trucking companies to use as part of port trucking operations.
Featured at the port were leading Class 8 electric semis from Peterbilt and Nikola and electric yard tractor manufacturer MAFI. New equipment, including a forklift and a variety of heavy-duty electric-powered trucks, will be made available throughout the program for interested port tenants and trucking companies to try.
