La POIRTE — Scott Ellis has been appointed chief nursing officer for Northwest Health-La Porte and Northwest Health-Starke, the hospital has announced.
“We are happy to welcome Scott aboard. He comes to us with extensive experience in developing and growing new nursing services. He also has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities focused on delivering outstanding patient experience while fostering a positive nursing culture,” said Keith Nichols, CEO of both hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.