First Trust Credit Union representtives present The Salvation Army of Michigan City a donation of $15,000 from its credit card program partner, Elan Credit Card’s charitable giving program. From left are Dorene Martinson, First Trust marketing director; Kim Kniola, First Trust president/CEO; and Majors Rebecca and Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army.
MICHIGAN CITY — First Trust Credit Union has presented its local charity partner, The Salvation Army of Michigan City, a donation of $15,000 from its credit card program partner, Elan Credit Card’s charitable giving program.
To continue its commitment to partners and their communities, Elan selected 25 new credit union partners to designate a charity to receive a donation on the credit union’s behalf, according to the Credit Union in a statement
