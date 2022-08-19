Members of the Sullivan family from La Porte County were honored with a Sesquicentennial Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair. The farm has remained in the family since 1868. Also present for the ceremony were Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler, far left; state rep. Jim Pressel, second from left; and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, far right.
Photos provided / Indiana State Department of Agriculture
Members of the Sullivan family from La Porte County were honored with a Sesquicentennial Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair. The farm has remained in the family since 1868. Also present for the ceremony were Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler, far left; state rep. Jim Pressel, second from left; and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, far right.
Photos provided / Indiana State Department of Agriculture
Kettler and Crouch also honored members of the Maerz-Kloss family with a Centennial Award. Their farm in La Porte County has been in operation since 1884.
INDIANAPOLIS – Four longstanding La Porte County farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more.
They were among 106 Indiana family farms recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture at the Indiana State Fair, where they were honored by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.