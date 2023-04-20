top story
Future Careers Expo helps prepare Michigan City students for whatever comes next
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot in Washington Park in what police say was 'not a random act of violence'
- La Porte County Stories: Ruth Clark Sabin and her lovely home for the ladies
- Three Michigan City firefighters among 17 graduating from MAAC Fire Academy
- Michigan City woman charged with shooting another woman on East Side
- From simple beginnings: City Elite AAU basketball program has grown rapidly in a short time
- Developer of $240M project at 'You Are Beautiful' site says, 'Michigan City is going places'
- IDOC: Indiana State Prison employee 'will not survive injuries' from inmate attack
- LPCPL librarian Mary Hedge marks retirement, new chapter in life
- Police: Naked Michigan City man arrested after knocking on door, running into Pinhook Bog
- La Porte County resident named Indiana State Police Lowell Post's Trooper of Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.