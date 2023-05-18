The Academy will serve St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte counties by providing skilled trades training and nationally recognized certifications in a variety of in-demand fields at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana campus in South Bend.
Photos provided / Goodwill Industries of Michiana
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. (ET), at the Goodwill Bendix Campus, 2721 Kenwood Ave. in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND — Residents of La Porte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties will have the opportunity to receive training in skilled trades for high-demand jobs at a new facility in South Bend.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Academy on Friday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. (ET), at the Goodwill Bendix Campus, 2721 Kenwood Ave. in South Bend.
