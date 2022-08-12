From left, Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni, Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum, Gift Shop Supervisor Sister Madeleine Schumacker and Horizon Bank Regional President Steve Kring gathered this week as Horizon made a two-year $7,500 donation to support the Center of Hope program.
MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health this week recognized Horizon Bank for its contribution of $7,500 to the Franciscan Health Foundation in support of the Center of Hope program.
“We are so thankful for all that Horizon has done to help us in our mission to minister to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We are grateful to have them as one of our community partners.”
