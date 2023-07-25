Employees of J&L Dimensional Services in La Porte compete in the first round of the Paper Airplane Competition. They built planes with only materials supplied, then launched them to see whose design would fly the farthest. From left are Clinton Mitchell, Aaron Scalf, Matt Findley, Cody Favia and Becky Smith.
Jessica Nurnberg, center, J&L quality coordinator; and Marta Juszczak, right, quality manager, dropped off items from the food drive and learned more about community programs from Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski, left.
Codia Favia, left, was the winner of the farthest flight for the paper airplane competition, while Steve Peckham won the prize for guessing the amount of food collected through the food drive. He guessed 150 pounds and the food drive collected about 159 pounds.
The Quality, IT & Data Automation Team won the Metrology Day Trivia contest, and donated their prize of an extended lunch and pizza party to the Finishing Team. From left are Aaron Scalf, Jessica Nurnberg, Marta Juszczak and Shain Collins. Not pictured was Ryan Jelke.
Photos provided / J&L Dimensional Services, Inc.
La PORTE — It's no secret that stress levels are high these days and the workplace — where many people spend more quality and awake time than at home — is no exception.
To keep the workforce motivated and empower a healthy environment in the workplace, J&L Dimensional Services in La Porte chose to get outdoors, promote a healthy competition among employees and give back to the community — all in the same week, according to Director of Human Resources Nanda Danitschek.
