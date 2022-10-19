PORTAGE – Funding for six more Northwest Indiana projects was awarded this week through the state's READI program, including more than $600,000 for ongoing rail line improvements at the Kingsbury Industrial Park.
Thirty-four projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation, according to the Northwest Indiana Forum.
The Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding, while selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending, all designed to spur development and growth in the region.
Six of the 34 projects were approved last week for grant dollars by the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation after meeting all the necessary requirements.
They include the KIP Railroad Bridge Improvement project, which received $601,600 in READI funds as part of a $4.48 million overall investment.
The project is a continuation of public and private investment in KIP, an industrial park with about 50 businesses in operation and more than 2,000 acres available for industrial and logistics development, according to La Porte County Redevelopment Commission President Randy Novak.
Upon completion, CN Railroad will have an active switch and access to all of the new and existing rail improvements in the park.
“Our continued partnership with the Forum and IEDC has allowed our county to create a 1,000-acre logistics park served by two class one rail carriers, as well as South Shore freight and our park switcher, JBC rail," Novak said.
"The County Commissioners, Council and RDC members all pulled together and continue to put La Porte County in a position to be successful.”
The Urban League of Northwest Indiana received $282,000 for its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Business Training Program, a $412,000 project aimed at providing awareness, skills and customer service training for a total of 16 organizations.
The focus is on raising awareness by helping individuals see the world through the eyes of someone of different age, race, sexual orientation or gender, according to Vanessa Allen McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League.
The DE&I framework provides employees with tools that identify and address systematic barriers to build a diverse and inclusive workforce representative of the citizens and communities of Northwest Indiana, she said.
"The Urban League of NWI recognizes the need to address societal issues as diversity, inclusion, equity and equality for the purpose of ensuring mission-driven success for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte county businesses and non-profit organizations. We seek to increase awareness through courageous conversations," McCloud said.
The Center of Workforce Innovations received three grants:
- $564,000 for its Employer Upskilling program, a $1 million investment that will provide education and training to improve workers’ education and employment opportunities. The project will expand current regional workforce development activities; establish a referral network in partnership with local economic development organizations’ business retention and expansion efforts; and work with the Ivy Tech to align training programs with employer needs.
- $282,000 for the READY NWI Education Alignment Program, a $682,000 investment for regional education. The coalition of more than 70 school corporations and career and technical education programs, and eight colleges and universities, was created in 2012 to ensure that high school students graduate prepared to further education and obtain degrees and certifications that meet employer needs.
- $470,000 for the Jobs for America’s Graduates Expansion, a $3,325,000 program to help promising high school students who have experienced challenging or traumatic life experiences achieve academic and economic success. The goal is to increase high school completion rates and serve as a bridge to postsecondary education and career advancement opportunities. JAG offers a multi-year program for at-risk high school juniors and seniors.
Lisa Daugherty, CWI president and CEO, was "thrilled to receive READI dollars to expand our programming and provide more youth and adults with training and pathways to high demand jobs.”
The Shirley Heinze Land Trust received $977,000 in READI funds for its Ivanhoe South Community Development & Education Initiative, a $1.18 million project.
Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve is 50 acres of a remnant, globally rare dune and swale habitat in Gary. READI dollars will be used to improve access amenities for safe, enjoyable and educational experiences, according to Kris Krouse, executive director of the Land Trust.
The project will install sidewalks to improve walkability from West Side Leadership Academy and neighborhoods south of 9th Avenue, enhance safety and parking amenities, and create amenities and low-impact structures to facilitate gathering space and community programming, he said.
“The READI grant will allow Shirley Heinze Land Trust to make transformative major capital improvements to our Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve, so people of all ages and abilities will be able to access this valuable natural asset,” Krouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.