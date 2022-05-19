LAFAYETTE — Indiana State Police Supt. Douglas Carter has announced the promotion of Sgt. Ann Hampton to the rank of first sergeant. In her new assignment, she will serve as assistant district commander of the Lafayette Post.
Hampton is a native of Starke County, who graduated from Knox High School in 1988. After graduation, she attended Purdue University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in law and society in 1988.
