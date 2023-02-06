La PORTE — Northwest Health-La Porte honored two caregivers in January – Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, received the DAISY award for exceptional nursing; and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, received the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.
A nurse on the intermediate care unit, Peterson was nominated by a fellow nurse from another unit who witnessed firsthand the “compassionate care, and comforting reassurance” that Peterson showed her patient and his family during a very difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.