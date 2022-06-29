La PORTE — The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, the city of La Porte and the La Porte Small Business Coalition will host the latest in the Small Business Roundtable series on Thursday.
This roundtable – which begins at 5:30 p.m. June 30 at City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave. – is an opportunity to speak directly with the city of La Porte team to discuss the direction of the community, particularly the Downtown District and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.