Engineers and tower climbers began an antenna installation project this week at Lakeshore Public Media in Merrillville. The installation, expected to take about two weeks, will significantly improve the strength and quality of the broadcast signal, according to the company.
MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS viewers across Northwest Indiana can expect an improved television viewing experience as Lakeshore Public Media gears up for upgrades that will bring a stronger and more reliable broadcast to viewers across the Region.
This is the culmination of extensive behind-the-scenes efforts that have taken place over the last year to replace the station’s decades-old antenna with a new High Definition television antenna, according to Lakeshore President and CEO Chuck Roberts.
