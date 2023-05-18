La PORTE — When Louie’s Cafe closes its doors at 920 Lincoln Way on Monday, it will be ending a nearly 46-year legacy in La Porte, one that began when founder Louie Vasilarakos opened his first restaurant in 1977.
For his son, Tom, who took over after his father’s passing in 2013, it will also end a near-lifetime in the kitchen.
He said he is retiring and the business will be closed for good on May 22.
“This November I will be celebrating my 46th year of kitchen work,” Vasilarakos said while taking a break at his restaurant on May 15. “That’s the main reason I’m retiring from the food service. I just want to try some different things at 60 years old.”
He noted that he started working with his father at age 14.
“It’s just been a long, long run for me, and we’ve been so fortunate with our clientele and our business. But we are leaving on a high note ... These last two years have been some of the busiest years we’ve ever experienced. … I’ve seen a close to 10 percent increase.”
According to notes from Louie’s Cafe, the business began as Louie’s Family Restaurant at 1462 W. State Road 2 (the current location of Christos Family Dining) in 1977.
Louie Vasilarakos immigrated to the U.S. in the mid-1950s from Delphi, Greece, at the age of 14, living first in Gary, and then Merrillville. He got his start in the restaurant industry by busing tables.
In 1980-81, he opened Louie’s Submarine Carry-Out on the east side of La Porte. Then, when the 920 Lincoln Way location became available in 1985, he moved there and renamed the business Louie’s Cafe. The SR 2 location was later sold.
“My dad made me wash dishes for a day so I could see how difficult of a task it really is,” Tom said while reflecting on his first day of work. “And then he put me up in the kitchen. That’s an even more difficult task.
“I was doing it in high school … 50-hour work weeks as a 15 year old. It was a lot. But it’s always been a solid foundation for my life.”
He described Louie’s as “a full throttle, full menu establishment,” noting they weren’t just serving burgers and salads, but breakfasts, sandwiches and dinner entrees.
He said he’s been shying away from the latter in recent years due to the changing eating habits of customers, who don’t appear as interested in heavy meals during lunch hours (the restaurant is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
They’ve also contended with the changing age and demographics of customers. He said menu choices like stuffed peppers and cabbage are no longer as popular as they once were.
Then they were hit by the pandemic, and the city-wide shutdown that followed.
“We tried just for one day doing carryout like they suggested, but it was a tough location for that,” Tom said. “We don’t have a drive-thru, which is a biggie. Not a lot of people are wanting to park and get out of their cars.
“But you know, once that was done, I do have to say, it was a very welcome two months off.”
Once allowed to reopen, the business boomed, he said. Part of this he credited to the quality of their product.
“And I’m fortunate. I’ve learned all our soups. I do all our soups. And I say at least 70 percent of our items here are scratch-made. Made in house. A lot of our dressings are.”
The business has also enjoyed a loyal customer base. Tom pointed to several photos behind the register of kids visiting the restaurant during its early days. They are now bringing their kids and grandkids in, he said.
On top of that, Louie’s Cafe has been involved in the community. Tom said his father liked to give back, especially to sports organizations and community groups. This included Louie’s Little Angels, a fund his father started – and he continued – that supports students in the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative.
“That makes the nearly half century of this fruitful. Satisfying,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine if i wasn’t in here I would have never met these folks, and so many of these customers are just daily, daily customers.”
He also commended his staff, which includes employees who had been at the restaurant for up to 40 years.
As far as his family, he noted the contributions of his aunt and uncle, Denise and Jimmy Vasilarakos, who were with his dad 40 years ago; and his cousin, Tom Demakas. He also credited his fiancée, Diana Lutterman, with doing the lion’s share of the paperwork over the past six years.
But he said the businesses wouldn’t have been as successful as it was without the efforts of his mother, Thespina, who passed away in November.
“Let’s just say that for every good man there’s a good woman standing behind him,” he said. “It’s that kind of thing, and that’s kind of what I have now with Diana.”
As for what lies ahead, Tom said he’s been focused on health and exercise for years, and recently obtained a personal trainers certificate. He hopes to provide training for people in his age group, 55-plus.
He also has plans to open a recording studio. He said he’s been in the music recording business since the ’90s, once having a location near the former Radio Shack.
As for the restaurant, its story has probably concluded.
“... we didn’t sell the business. So now it’s up to the landlord to find a new tenant, and we’ll be selling my equipment to them, or privately,” Tom said.
“In retrospect, it would have been great financially to find a buyer, but it’s fine. Whatever we brought to the building we’re taking with us. It will just be the structure Louie’s used to be in.
“We’re taking Louie’s with us. Which, when I think back, is kind of a nice way to go, on a high note and just to put the legacy away now.”
