GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is encouraging its customers to bring their plastic flowerpots and trays – regardless of where they originally purchased the plants or flowers – to any Meijer Garden Center to recycle.
The retailer began collecting plastic gardening containers – which primarily come from its three suppliers of annuals, like geraniums or petunias – on recycling carts in its Garden Centers in 2014, and has since contributed to the recycling of 1,825 tons of plastic through East Jordan Plastics, a South Haven, Michigan-based plastic processing company.
