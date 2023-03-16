La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, left, highlights the economic partnership at the kickoff social event at Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City. Listening, from left are Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse and LEAP Executive Director Bert Cook.
Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama, left, and Don Babcock, director of Economic Development & Community Relations at Purdue University Northwest, were among those in attendance at the kickoff event.
Photos provided / EDCMC
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City and La Porte economic development organizations and city leadership announced their intent to continue seeking collaborative connections when they kicked off the Economic Development Community Investment Campaign for 2023-25 last week.
The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership have worked together for more than 20 years to combine efforts to boost programs through a commitment by a Circle of Investors.
